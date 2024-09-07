Stocks Wobble As Investors Weigh US Jobs Data
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Global stock markets struggled for direction Friday as investors weighed US jobs data that could determine the size of interest rate cuts
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Global stock markets struggled for direction Friday as investors weighed US jobs data that could determine the size of interest rate cuts.
Since US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated last month that the time for interest rates to begin coming down and the pace would depend on economic data, investors have been keenly awaiting the latest jobs numbers.
Dismal July job figures caused markets to panic last month.
Another big miss for August would have solidified perceptions that the US economy is slowing more sharply than initially thought and that the Fed had waited too long to begin cutting interest rates.
Government data showed Friday the world's biggest economy added 142,000 jobs last month, an increase from July's figure which was revised notably lower to 89,000.
But it was below economists' expectations of 165,000, according to a Briefing.com consensus forecast.
The unemployment rate, meanwhile, declined slightly from 4.3 percent to 4.2 percent.
"The key takeaway from the report is that it was not as good as hoped, but it also wasn't as bad as feared," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
Jakob Westh Christensen, market analyst at eToro trading platform, said the figures should ease recession concerns.
"With what looks like an economy that continues to chug along for now, investors still have hope that the Fed can still orchestrate a soft landing of the economy -- by avoiding a recession while bringing down inflation," he said.
O'Hare said the latest jobs report "will keep the Fed on track for a rate cut" at its September 17-18 meeting, with the latest data raising expectations of a 50-basis-point reduction.
Mahmoud Alkudsi, senior market analyst at ADSS brokerage, said the jobs report reduced uncertainty about the size of the rate cut.
"A 50-basis point cut is firmly on the table to support a jobs market that has shown fragility for consecutive months," he said.
Traders have factored in 100 basis points, or one percentage point, worth of reductions before the end of 2024.
Wall Street stocks, which had been firmly lower in futures trading before the jobs data, opened slightly higher before splitting in different directions.
European stocks were also mixed in afternoon deals.
The jobs data, known as the non-farm payrolls report, sent the dollar briefly lower.
Tokyo's stock market was weighed down Friday by a strong yen, which has picked up against the dollar on bets of a Fed rate-cut and growing expectations that the Bank of Japan would continue hiking its own borrowing costs.
Hong Kong's stock market shut Friday owing to a typhoon.
Oil prices rose after eight OPEC+ nations announced Wednesday they will extend voluntary production cuts for two months. Weak demand as the US and Chinese economies struggle has caused crude prices to drop to their lowest levels of the year.
- Key figures around 1405 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 40,788.77 points
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.4 percent at 5,481.36
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.8 percent at 16,985.62
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,229.78
Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,433.16
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 18,508.39
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 36,391.47 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: (closed)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.8 percent at 2,765.81 (close)
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 143.34 yen from 143.42 yen on Thursday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1078 from $1.1110
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3163 from $1.3180
Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.16 pence from 84.29 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.1 percent at $73.46 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $70.10 per barrel
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day
Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia case despite 12 days: IHC
Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket
Kenya police probe school blaze that killed 17 boys
Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills
PCB official says domestic competitions not subservient to international assignm ..
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Visiting Papua New Guinea, pope says natural resources must benefit all
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI holds function to honour martyrs' families, talented people of Faisalabad21 minutes ago
-
‘Policy Board’ constituted under Ahsan Iqbal to ensure economic stability2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills2 hours ago
-
ICCI President, Maldivian ambassador discuss bilateral trade opportunities4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.261,5005 hours ago
-
American shot dead at West Bank demo where Israeli forces opened fire43 seconds ago
-
Stocks slump after disappointing US jobs data33 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 202410 hours ago
-
Stocks slump after disappointing US jobs data35 seconds ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting of National Force on Human Resource & Skill Development21 hours ago
-
Gold surges with an increase of Rs. 1400 per tola23 hours ago