UrduPoint.com

Stocks Wobble As US Inflation Cools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Stocks wobble as US inflation cools

Global stocks wavered while oil prices rallied on Wednesday as investors digested official data showing that US inflation cooled in March

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Global stocks wavered while oil prices rallied on Wednesday as investors digested official data showing that US inflation cooled in March.

US consumer prices rose by 5.0 percent last month on an annual basis, down from 6.0 percent in February, the figures showed. It was the smallest increase since May 2021 and better than forecast by analysts.

But core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, accelerated to 5.6 percent in March from 5.5 percent the previous month.

European markets closed higher, with a roller-coaster day for the Paris CAC 40, which hit a record high and fell at one point before finishing in the green.

"In light of this (inflation) announcement, the probability of further significant interest rate hikes will now seem less likely," said Srijan Katyal, global head of strategy at ADSS brokerage firm.

"This would be welcomed by those still calling on the Fed to take a steady, measured approach in the wake of the banking crisis that rippled across the world in March," Katyal said.

Wall Street stocks initially rallied on hopes that the better inflation data could soon end the Federal Reserve's policy of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Despite this hope, analysts still expect the Fed to hike interest rates again next month, albeit by just a quarter percentage point, smaller than several recent increases.

In a volatile session, US equities pulled back after a release of minutes from the Fed's last meeting, which showed the central bank's economists in March had projected a "mild recession" later this year.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended down 0.4 percent.

The minutes suggest that "Fed officials are getting a little more nervous about the outlooks and the overall impact of the current banking turmoil," said Oanda's Edward Moya, who also pointed to nervousness ahead of bank industry earnings later in the week.

Evidence of moderating inflation did help boost crude prices on expectations that the Fed will soon pause its stance, analysts said.

Futures of US benchmark contract West Texas Intermediate climbed 2.1 percent to finish at $83.26 a barrel, its highest level of 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Bank Paris February March May Stocks Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefa ..

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

10 minutes ago
 FDA launches smart card for residential, commercia ..

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercial properties

10 minutes ago
 To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman ..

To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman PRCS

10 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's W ..

Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's Warning About Transnistria 'Pro ..

10 minutes ago
 Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

20 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.