Stocks Wobble Before Fed Chair Speech

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Stock markets wobbled Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell that is expected to reiterate his plan to ramp up US interest rates to fight soaring inflation

London equities edged up despite news that UK domestic energy bills will rocket even higher this year on surging wholesale gas prices as Britain's cost-of-living crisis worsens.

Frankfurt and Paris stocks edged lower amid fears of a eurozone energy crunch in the coming peak-demand winter as Russia curbs supplies.

Europe's benchmark Dutch TTF gas contract dipped Friday one day after soaring to 324 Euros per megawatt hour, not far from the record high struck in March after key gas producer Russia invaded Ukraine.

But German and French electricity futures prices soared to new records that are at least 10 times above last year.

Wall Street stocks opened mixed, with the Dow adding less than a tenth of a percent.

Sentiment was boosted by the latest readings of the US personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred yardstick for inflation, which dipped 0.1 percent from in July from June, and slowed to 6.3 percent from 6.8 percent on an annual basis.

All eyes are now on Powell's remarks later Friday at the annual symposium of top bankers and finance chiefs at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Most expect him to confirm that more hikes are on the way as officials try to bring inflation down from painful highs not seen in four decades.

