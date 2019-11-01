UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Work Their Way Higher After Positive Jobs Data

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:12 PM

Stocks work their way higher after positive jobs data

Stock markets pushed higher on Friday after data showing the US economy continued to add jobs at a steady clip despite turbulence from the China war with China

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Stock markets pushed higher on Friday after data showing the US economy continued to add jobs at a steady clip despite turbulence from the China war with China.

A better-than-expected 128,000 net new jobs in October showed demand for workers remained resilient despite President Donald Trump's protracted trade war with China, that has chilled investment and slowed the economy.

And gains in the prior months were revised up sharply and wages continued to climb, making the jobs picture even stronger.

"US stocks are higher in early action, with the markets gaining steam following a stronger-than-expected pace of job gains for October and favorably-revised September figures, which followed a relatively upbeat read on Chinese manufacturing activity," said analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage.

On Wall Street, the broad-based S&P 500 moved into record territory shortly after trading began, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was also not far off an all-time high.

"This barnstorming set of jobs numbers has jolted the Dollar and US equities into life," said Samuel Fuller, director of Financial Markets Online.

"Coming so soon after (US Federal Reserve chief) Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed is to pause its interest rate cuts, the confirmation that America's job-creation engine is still running smoothly means any further rate cuts could now be months away." The jobs figures also helped dispel recent gloom about China-US trade talks that had been fuelled by a report saying Beijing officials had raised doubts about the chances of a long-term deal.

Investors had also been spooked by a speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which he called China "truly hostile" to the US, leading Beijing to accuse the White House of "viciously" attacking it.

The flare-up comes just as the two sides put the finishing touches to a mini trade pact that is seen as the first phase of a wider agreement, with top-level phone talks due to take place later Friday.

- Improving Chinese data - Recent signs of progress in the long-running dispute have provided some much-needed support to equity markets in recent weeks, with most markets posting some healthy gains.

Wall Street, where the S&P 500 had hit a record high Wednesday, had turned lower on Thursday after Bloomberg news reported that Chinese officials were sceptical they would be able to reach a comprehensive long-term deal.

It said they warned they would not budge on key issues, while they were also concerned about Donald Trump's impulsiveness and were even worried about the chances of getting the current agreement finished.

"The article proved a not-too-subtle reminder of how quickly trade war sentiment can pivot and highlighting those fears that we all knew about but were perhaps was too wrapped up (in) the phase one euphoria to recognise," said AxiTrader's Stephen Innes.

Also Thursday, Pompeo hit out at China's clampdown on Hong Kong protests and its incarceration of Uighur Muslims, and said Beijing was seeking international domination. China responded by accusing the US of "arrogance and fear".

Still, after an early sell-off, Asian traders took the developments in their stride and the mood picked up through the day to give the region's equity markets a healthy end to the week.

Shanghai jumped one percent after a private gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity showed an improvement, soothing worries about Thursday's official reading that pointed to further contraction in the sector.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,282.52 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.8 percent at 12,973.68 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 5,771.28 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 3,628.93 New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 27,204.66 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 22,850.77 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.7 percent at 27,100.76 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 2,958.20 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2950 from $1.2942 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.08 pence from 86.17 pence Euro/dollar: UNCHANGED at $1.1152 Dollar/yen: UP at 108.09 Yen from 108.03 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.2 percent at $60.36 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $55.01

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China White House Trump Job London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Reading Powell New York Euro September October Stocks Market Muslim All From Agreement Mini Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Woman found dead with python around neck in US sna ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey begins joint patrols with Russia in norther ..

4 minutes ago

Greece approves controversial migration law

4 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl never approached courts for rigging i ..

4 minutes ago

Alibaba's revenue growth eases in second quarter

9 minutes ago

Police question Cyprus 'leg up driver'

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.