Stone Crusting Industry Calls Off Strike After Successful Talks With Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Stone Crushing Industry on Saturday called off its strike after successful negotiations with Federal Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar.

A delegation of Association led by Provincial Minister for Labour Punjab Ansar Majeed Khan met with the Federal Minister for Finance and apprised him about the concerns of Industry after new sales tax regime and its impact on overall development of the sector.

The delegation urged the minister for ensuring sales tax of stone crushing Industry of Sargodha at par with other districts.

Besides the other industrialists related to crushing Industry, they urged for fixing the sales tax and demanded the government to impose fixed sales tax as according to different categories that would help in simplification of tax system and promote other related industries in the country.

Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar admitted the concerns of Industry and assured them full support of the government for the revival of industrial sector of the country.

He directed the Federal board of Revenue for negotiations with Stone Crushing Association to formulate a strategy to address their concerns and resolve their issues.

The minister also termed stone crushing Industry a vital component for the development of construction Industry.

The members of the delegation including Rana Muhammad Arshad, Chaudhry Pervaz Masood and Tahir Bashir were also presented in the meeting.

