Stop Charging Neelum Jhelum Surcharge From Next Month : Senate Body Recommends

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Stop charging Neelum Jhelum Surcharge from next month : Senate body recommends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Tuesday recommended the power ministry to stop charging Neelum Jhelum Surcharge from electricity bills in the month of December.

The committee which met here with Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani in Chair directed the ministry to move a new summary for abolishing the surcharge from the bills.

The Chairman maintained that the project was already achieved its commercial operation and was earning by producing the electricity, therefore WAPDA should immediately stop the surcharge.

Joint Secretary Power Ministry Khair Muhammed informed that a summary had already been moved by the ministry to convert the surcharge to other projects such as Diamir Bhasha Dam.

The committee, however, was not convinced and recommended that first the Neelum, Jhelum Surcharge should be abolished and then a new summary for another surcharges should be moved.

The committee gave one week time to the power ministry for compliance.

