Storm Aftermath Keeps Half of US Oil, Gas Output in Gulf of Mexico Offline - Safety Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) More than half of the oil and gas production from US rigs and platforms in the Gulf of Mexico remain closed pending inspections for damage following Hurricane Barry, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

"Now that the storm has passed, facilities will be inspected," BSEE said in a press release. "Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back on line immediately."

From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 57 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in, which equates to 1,092,920 barrels of oil per day, the release said.

About 51 percent of the natural gas production, or 1,492.47 million cubic feet per day in the Gulf of Mexico has also been shut-in, the release added.

Hurricane Barry dumped 15-20 inches of rain in coastal areas when making landfall over the weekend before weakening as the storm moved inland.