UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 Welcomed: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:58 PM

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: Mian Zahid Hussain

New policy should not be left at the mercy of bureaucracy,Focus on PTAs, FTAs amid falling manufacturing astounding

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday welcomed the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 aimed at bolstering IT and engineering exports.
The private sector should be taken on board for input so that this policy succeeds which will reduce dependence on textile exports, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that the new policy should not be left at the mercy of bureaucracy otherwise, it will remain unfruitful like other export promotion policies announced in the past.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the country needs effective and implementable policies which are not confined to public relations exercise and clapping by the business community.


The former minister noted that if the policy was designed according to the ground realities it will have different fate from the trade, industrial and agricultural policies.

He recalled that few years back policy was announced to boost exports to 35 billion dollars but later the government termed in impractical.


The competing nations like China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Thailand etc. don’t waste time in tall claims and flowery speeches which have increased their exports but situation at home if otherwise, he said.


The veteran business leader said that destruction of cotton crop has put an additional burden of five billion dollars on the textile industry which is to increase the cost of doing business and reduce exports.


He said that policymakers seem very interested in signing trade deals with other countries while production continues to fall at home which will leave such trade deals useless.
Weak agriculture and industrial policies and tax measures will make success of Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 a bit difficult, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Thailand Bangladesh Exports Business China Agriculture Alliance Vietnam Textile Cotton All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

1 minute ago

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

16 minutes ago

Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Asghar called for MCC one-day ..

17 minutes ago

ATC convicts JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed in two terror f ..

28 minutes ago

Ai Weiwei’s artwork on display in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.