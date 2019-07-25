UrduPoint.com
Strategy Afoot To Tap 9 TCF Gas, 500 MBL Oil Potential In KP

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

The provincial government is in process of attracting more E&P companies for carrying out exploration activities in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for exploiting potential reserves of around nine Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) gas and oil deposits exceeding 500 million barrels (MBL)

The two leading companies Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and MOL Pakistan, during different periods from 2001-02 to 2015-2016, have extracted around 89,998,250 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 87,217,244 Million Cubic Feet (MCF) natural gas from their respective fields including Chanda, Nashpa, Mela, Sheikhan and Hangu.

"An effective strategy is being pursued to tap the unexplored potential of 9 TCF gas and 500 MBL oil," an official source privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

During the period, he said, OGDCL produced 15,567,543 BBL crude oil, 29,626,201 MCF natural gas and 43,671 Metric Ton (MT) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from the Chanda field, located in Kohat district of the KPK province.

From the Nashpa field of Karak district, the official said the company produced 30,847,733 BBL crude oil and 114,654,724 MCF natural gas.

Whereas, the Mela field at Shakar Darah of Kohat district produced 13,269,684 BBL crude oil and 44,154,422 MCF natural gas.

The company produced 7,494 BBL crude oil 1,236,097 MCF natural gas from the Sheihkhan field of Kohat district.

The MOL Pakistan, the official said, produced around 735,048 MCF natural gas and 30,305,796 BBL crude oil and 223,340 MT LPG.

The company produced 511,087 MCF gas, 22,337,261 BBL oil and 161,430 mt LPG from the Karak district.

From the Kohat district, it tapped 110,681 MCF gas, 4,298,705 BBL oil and 34,416 MT LPG, whereas the Hangu district's production stood at 113,280 MCF gas, 3,669,830 crude oil and 27,494 MT LPG.

