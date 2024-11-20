Strategy being implemented for redressing issues of businesspeople: FCCI

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is implementing a comprehensive strategy to identify and resolve the issues of different business sectors at their doorsteps, according to FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is implementing a comprehensive strategy to identify and resolve the issues of different business sectors at their doorsteps, according to FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara.

He was addressing a function during his visit to Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) office. He briefed the hosiery owners about his plan to strengthen ties with different associations in order to resolve the issues in the critical economic scenario.

He said that in his roadmap as President FCCI, he had announced that he would himself visit different associations to understand their sector specific issues and then making concerted and collaborative efforts to put the economy on right track.

He said that the textile council has been established while the issue of razing industrial units in the garb of smog was taken up at the association level and it was demanded that government departments must take chamber and concerned associations into confidence before taking such extreme measures.

He said that he would try his best to run the chamber in collaboration with the associations like Karachi and Lahore chambers.

Vice President FCCI Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Hazir Khan Chairman PHMA, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Waheed Khaliq Ramya, Shaheen Tabassum, Muhammad Amjad Khawaja, Kashif Zia and other members were also present.