UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strengthening Rupee To Reduce Inflation, Loans: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:55 PM

Strengthening rupee to reduce inflation, loans: Mian Zahid Hussain

Improved exchange rate to provide relief to masses, Foreign investors again eyeing Pakistan market

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd April, 2020) FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said local currency is strengthening against the dollar despite a reduction in the interest rate, which is a perfect development.
Improved rupee will make imports economical providing relief to masses, reduce loans and push local companies to improve their production and quality to compete with the imported items, he said.


However, he said, local companies will need economical loans to improve their performance.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the situation demands a reduction of four percent in the mark up to strengthen the economy.


The former minister noted that the investors who pulled out billion from Pakistani markets faced heavy losses and now some of them have again started investing in Pakistan.


He said that unprecedented reduction in demand and oil price collapse has considerably reduced current account deficit and it may swing into surplus.

The prices of many other items have been reduced in the international market which has started reducing local prices.
He said that Pakistan was supposed to repay 3.4 billion dollars during the current quarter which would be put pressure on forex reserves but the situation changed and IMF, WB as well as ADB is lending almost three billion dollars which has changed the situation in favour of the country.


He said that the government should try to get other loans rescheduled to propel the economy adding that the lockdown has taken a toll on small and medium businesses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Business Dollar Oil Alliance Price Turkish Lira May Asian Development Bank Market All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

NAB gives another chance to Shehbaz Sharif to appe ..

4 minutes ago

UAE will be one of the first to bounce back post-c ..

5 minutes ago

IT Ministry, UNDP to jointly work for equipping yo ..

3 minutes ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) sells $4.5 bln ye ..

14 seconds ago

Punjab govt notifies office hours during Ramazan

4 minutes ago

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Condemns Exe ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.