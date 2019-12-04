UrduPoint.com
Stricken Cargo Ship Evacuated In Aegean: Greek Coastguard

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:25 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Greek coastguard on Wednesday said it had rescued 14 sailors from a stranded cargo ship in the Aegean.

"The crew are in the process of boarding two Super Puma rescue helicopters.

We are told they are Ukrainian," a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.

The Liberian-flagged cargo ship, reportedly loaded with steel, developed engine failure off the islands of Lesbos and Skyros, the coastguard said.

Winds of up to 74 kilometres (46 miles) an hour are blowing in the area.

