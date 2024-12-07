Strict Action Over Use Of Thinner Plastic Bags After Dec 9
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Newly-appointed Deputy Director Environmental Protection Department Usman Azhar said on Saturday that strict action would be taken on use of plastic bags thinner than 75 microns after December 9, 2024.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the government had imposed ban on the production, sale, purchase and use of plastic bags thinner than 75 microns and this order would come into force on December 10, 2024.
He issued a stern warning to the individuals involved in the business of plastic shopping bag and urged to comply with the government directives.
He said that environment protection department would ensure implementation on the ban in letter and spirit from December 10 and action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination. In this connection, shops and business premises would also be sealed in addition to confiscating the material and imposing heavy fines on the violators, he added.
He urged those traders associated with the business of shopping bags to take immediate notice and comply with the regulations.
He said that Environmental Protection Department has intensified public awareness campaigns by utilizing all available media channels to inform the public.
He also warned that the businessmen dealing with polythene products without registration from the department would also face legal action. Hence, they should comply with the registration requirements on urgent basis, he added.
He reiterated that use of plastic bags thinner than 75 microns would not be allowed after December 10. Therefore, the citizens should refrain from purchasing lightweight plastic bags to ensure environmental protection, he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director Environment met with the representatives of business organizations and informed them that December 09 would be the last day for using plastic bags below 75 microns.
He stressed the need of adherence to the ban to avoid enforcement actions and said that collaborative efforts were essential to maintain a sustainable and fresh environment.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
FDA provides relief to 2660 applicants at one-window counter1 hour ago
-
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 102 hours ago
-
LCCI demands immediate action against hackers3 hours ago
-
PHA starts parks upgradation3 hours ago
-
Shafay meets world trade developers delegation4 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by 300 per tola4 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints6 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 202411 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 202412 hours ago
-
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike21 hours ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal reviews 'New Pakist ..21 hours ago