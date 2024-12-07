Open Menu

Strict Action Over Use Of Thinner Plastic Bags After Dec 9

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Strict action over use of thinner plastic bags after Dec 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Newly-appointed Deputy Director Environmental Protection Department Usman Azhar said on Saturday that strict action would be taken on use of plastic bags thinner than 75 microns after December 9, 2024.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the government had imposed ban on the production, sale, purchase and use of plastic bags thinner than 75 microns and this order would come into force on December 10, 2024.

He issued a stern warning to the individuals involved in the business of plastic shopping bag and urged to comply with the government directives.

He said that environment protection department would ensure implementation on the ban in letter and spirit from December 10 and action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination. In this connection, shops and business premises would also be sealed in addition to confiscating the material and imposing heavy fines on the violators, he added.

He urged those traders associated with the business of shopping bags to take immediate notice and comply with the regulations.

He said that Environmental Protection Department has intensified public awareness campaigns by utilizing all available media channels to inform the public.

He also warned that the businessmen dealing with polythene products without registration from the department would also face legal action. Hence, they should comply with the registration requirements on urgent basis, he added.

He reiterated that use of plastic bags thinner than 75 microns would not be allowed after December 10. Therefore, the citizens should refrain from purchasing lightweight plastic bags to ensure environmental protection, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Environment met with the representatives of business organizations and informed them that December 09 would be the last day for using plastic bags below 75 microns.

He stressed the need of adherence to the ban to avoid enforcement actions and said that collaborative efforts were essential to maintain a sustainable and fresh environment.

