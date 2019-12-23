UrduPoint.com
Strict Action To Be Taken Against Profiteers, Hoarders: AC

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:10 PM

Strict action to be taken against profiteers, hoarders: AC

Assistant Commissioner Syed Numan Shah said the solid measures were being taken to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Syed Numan Shah said the solid measures were being taken to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses.

He expressed these view during his visit to vegetables and fruit market along with assistant food controller Bilal and monitored auction process of various items.

He said the administration would take strict against profiteers and hoarders to provide edible items to people as per officially prescribed rates.

He also directed shopkeepers to display rate list at prominent place and avoid overcharging people, adding no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands.

