Strict action to be taken against wheat hoarders, profiteers: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research on Saturday warned that strict action would be taken against all those involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat and wheat products by hoarding and smuggling of the commodity.

In a press statement, Spokesman of the ministry reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensure smooth supply of the commodity in the local markets on official fixed rates.

He said Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Umer Hameed Khan had discussed the stocks position and availability of wheat with provincial chief secretaries.

The secretary had also assured that all necessary measure would be taken in order to ensure smooth supply of the commodity to fulfill the domestic requirements.

He further informed that the government was also taking measures to check the hoarding and profiteering of wheat in the local markets across the country.

The federal secretary also directed the department concerned to make sure that there should be no complaint of wheat and flour shortage from any part of the country.

The spokesman further said all the provinces were cooperating with each other to ensure smooth supply of the commodity in the country.

He said Punjab province had announced its wheat release policy and it was expected the Sindh Government would also announce its policy in this regard soon.

He said the provincial governments and districts administration were also asked to monitor the progress of flour mills and keep zero tolerance policy on smuggling and hoarding of the commodity.

He further said the private sector had expressed confidence over governments wheat import policy 4 shipments carrying about 270,000 metric tons wheat would reached by month of August and September.

He said the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had allowed the import of wheat for fulfilling the domestic requirements and announced special measures to facilitate the importers.

The federal secretary said all duties and taxes were waved off on the import of wheat, adding the regulatory duty on wheat was reduced by 60 percent and custom duty by 11 percent.

The official said public sector organisations including Trading Corporation of Pakistan, provincial governments and PASSCO were also asked to invite tenders for the import of wheat by private sector.