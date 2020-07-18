UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Wheat Hoarders, Profiteers: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:59 PM

Strict action to be taken against wheat hoarders, profiteers: Ministry

Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Saturday warned that strict action would be taken against all those involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat and wheat products by hoarding and smuggling of the commodity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research on Saturday warned that strict action would be taken against all those involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat and wheat products by hoarding and smuggling of the commodity.

In a press statement, Spokesman of the ministry reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensure smooth supply of the commodity in the local markets on official fixed rates.

He said Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Umer Hameed Khan had discussed the stocks position and availability of wheat with provincial chief secretaries.

The secretary had also assured that all necessary measure would be taken in order to ensure smooth supply of the commodity to fulfill the domestic requirements.

He further informed that the government was also taking measures to check the hoarding and profiteering of wheat in the local markets across the country.

The federal secretary also directed the department concerned to make sure that there should be no complaint of wheat and flour shortage from any part of the country.

The spokesman further said all the provinces were cooperating with each other to ensure smooth supply of the commodity in the country.

He said Punjab province had announced its wheat release policy and it was expected the Sindh Government would also announce its policy in this regard soon.

He said the provincial governments and districts administration were also asked to monitor the progress of flour mills and keep zero tolerance policy on smuggling and hoarding of the commodity.

He further said the private sector had expressed confidence over governments wheat import policy 4 shipments carrying about 270,000 metric tons wheat would reached by month of August and September.

He said the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had allowed the import of wheat for fulfilling the domestic requirements and announced special measures to facilitate the importers.

The federal secretary said all duties and taxes were waved off on the import of wheat, adding the regulatory duty on wheat was reduced by 60 percent and custom duty by 11 percent.

The official said public sector organisations including Trading Corporation of Pakistan, provincial governments and PASSCO were also asked to invite tenders for the import of wheat by private sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Import Punjab Progress August September Stocks Market All From Government Cabinet Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

16 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

46 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

2 hours ago

Precautionary measures necessary to stop coronavir ..

1 minute ago

Govt. to meet all constitutional requirements for ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.