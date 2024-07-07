Strict Implementation Of Price Control Mechanism Ordered
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to ensure strict implementation of price control mechanism in their respective jurisdiction.
Presiding over a meeting, she reviewed availability of daily-use items and directed the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to ensure ample supply of commodities in the markets so as to foil nefarious designs of the elements who wanted to create an artificial shortage of the commodities and sell them at high rates.
She also directed to monitor prices of flour and wheat and said that overcharging or profiteering in Roti and other edible items would not be tolerated at any cost.
She said that the government was sincere about providing Roti and other items of daily use on fixed rates and in the regard, all those elements who would be found involved in profiteering and black-marketing and artificial shortage would be dealt with an iron hand.
She also directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties honestly and diligently and said that strict action would also be taken against negligent officers.
She directed the market committees to ensure stability in the prices by ensuring strict monitoring of the process of auction of fruits and vegetables so that the people could be saved from profiteering and overcharging.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and heads of food, Livestock, Industries, Market Committee, and other departments were also present in the meeting while deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot also attended it through video link.
