Strict Implementation Of SOPs Urged

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:55 PM

Strict implementation of SOPs urged

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the masses and the business community to strictly follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) to get rid of the spread of deadly epidemic of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the masses and the business community to strictly follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) to get rid of the spread of deadly epidemic of coronavirus.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a joint media statement that spread of coronavirus had significantly decreased while on demand of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, the government had lifted lockdown and resumed all trade and economic activities.

All sectors should strictly follow the SOPs, ensure social distancing and avoid undue meetings and public gatherings", they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that some countries were witnessing a second attack of this deadly disease. They said that we should not leave any room for coronavirus.

It was a matter of concern that people were not paying much attention to the preventive measures at all.

It had been observed that only a few people were wearing masks, while the trend of shaking hands was also increasing day by day. They said that coronavirus had already suffered heavy economic and human loss.

The office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry urged the masses and the business community to ensure safety measures and implement all Standard Operating Procedures in a true sense of word.

