New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Better-than-expected sales of games and Barbie dolls helped offset much lower sales of Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price toys, limiting Mattel's losses in the second quarter, the toymaker said Thursday.

Mattel's results were a sign of the uneven impact of coronavirus lockdowns on demand for its array of toys, which also includes the Thomas and Friends and American Girl brands.

"We entered the second quarter with extensive retail closures and distribution challenges and had to absorb a full quarter of COVID-19 impact," said Mattel Chief Executive Ynon Kreiz in a news release.