Strong Bullish Trend Continues In PSX

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2024 | 02:33 PM

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

The 100 Index climbed above 92,300 points, recording a gain of 510 points, which took the index to a new all-time high of 92,810 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed a positive start on the third trading day of the business week, with strong upward momentum seen right from the opening.

During trading, the 100 Index climbed above 92,300 points, recording a gain of 510 points, which took the index to a new all-time high of 92,810 points.

On Tuesday, the 100 Index also closed at a record high of 92,304 points, reflecting an increase of 366 points, while the day’s peak level was 92,514 points.

