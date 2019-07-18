UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Consumer Business Boosts Bank Of America Earnings

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:04 AM

Strong consumer business boosts Bank of America earnings

Bank of America scored record profits in the second quarter, as strong consumer banking results offset a decline in earnings from trading worldwide

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):Bank of America scored record profits in the second quarter, as strong consumer banking results offset a decline in earnings from trading worldwide.

The second-biggest US bank by assets, Bank of America reported Wednesday that profits jumped 10 percent from last year to $7.1 billion, setting a new record.

Revenues rose 2.4 percent to $23.1 billion.

The bank notched sizeable increases in loans and deposits and offered an upbeat appraisal of the US economy.

"Our view of the economy reflects the activity by the one-in-two American households we serve, which points to a steadily growing economy," chief executive Bryan Moynihan said.

"We see solid consumer activity across the board, with spending by Bank of America consumers up five percent this quarter over the second quarter of last year." The bank posted higher profits in its consumer segments thanks to a jump in net interest income, the difference between the interest rates it charges for loans and the rate it pays for deposits.

However, profits in this business are now under pressure due to the shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The Fed raised benchmark lending rates four times last year but markets believe it is virtually certain to backtrack and make a cut later this month.

The bank's chief financial officer, Paul Donofrio, told an analyst conference call that Bank of America now expects net interest income to grow about two percent overall in 2019 from last year's level, down from the previous forecast for three percent growth.

If the Fed goes through with expectations for two rate cuts in 2019 and another in 2020, net interest income could be shaved by another one percent, Donofrio said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank Bryan 2019 2020 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan terms ICJ's verdict as victo ..

26 minutes ago

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime Security ..

26 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not rest till freedom of Kashmir fr ..

26 minutes ago

UN Deploys Team to Enhance Security, Probe Attack ..

26 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Ready for 19-for-107 Pri ..

26 minutes ago

ICJ verdict victory for Pakistan: Dr Ashiq Awan

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.