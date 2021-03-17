UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Economy Leads To "National Security": Razak Dawood

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Strong economy leads to

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that strong economy will strengthen country's "National Security." He was addressing a Security Dialogue organized by the National Security Division.

He said that Pakistan has been mostly suffering because of its strategic location and time has come to take advantage of Pakistan's location instead of suffering because of it.

"Our Geo-strategic location has to be complemented with Geo-economics." he said.

The Adviser said that history has shown that economic backwardness leads to social conflicts and political turmoil and thus weakens national security.

He stressed that loss of economic security leads erosion of national sovereignty.

Strong economy aims to define the country's new strategic direction in line with the Prime Minister's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world, Razak Dawood.

He said that economic security consists of inter-connected pillars which are Industrial Security, Energy Security, food Security, Connectivity, Financial Security and economic diplomacy.

He said that a big nation like Pakistan cannot depend on importing and trading but it needs manufacturing based on technology and know-how.

In order to support creation of an industrial base, the Ministry of Commerce was implementing the 'Make-in-Pakistan Policy' for rationalizing the tariff structure to pursue import substitution, said Dawood.

He said the ministry of commerce is using tariff as a tool to stimulate industrial and economic activity instead of revenue-based approach of the past.

The adviser said that import substitution leads to creation of a critical mass and this leads to exports a vibrant and large private sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Exports Import Commerce

Recent Stories

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

1 hour ago

Iraq Relies on WHO Assessment of AstraZeneca Vacci ..

18 seconds ago

Govt believes in dignity, fair treatment of every ..

19 seconds ago

Smoke emitting vehicles causing air pollution

20 seconds ago

FBISE approves new policy for middle, SSC, HSSC to ..

22 seconds ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation, Baghban Trust distributes ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.