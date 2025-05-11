Strong industry-academia linkages a must for improvement: TEVTA Chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Brig. (R) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar Saturday underscored the urgent need for strong linkages between industry and academia to ensure the development of a skilled workforce aligned with industry needs.

He was speaking here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) where LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members Engineer Iftikhar ahmad, Syed Hassan Raza and Abdul Majeed were also present.

TEVTA Chairman said that the authority is operating 388 institutions where over 160 courses ranging from three months to four years in duration are being offered. Agreeing with the points raised by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, he assured that they will be duly considered.

He said that TEVTA is working to improve the quality of teachers, training equipment, and materials. He further informed the participants that the curriculum is being updated in consultation with industry stakeholders. He added that special focus is being placed on the fields of information technology, construction and hospitality. Such courses are being designed in line with overseas employment opportunities to ensure trainees face no difficulty in securing jobs abroad. He said that five language courses have been introduced to enhance students’ international communication skills.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed his full support in uplifting the current standard of technical and vocational training in collaboration with TEVTA. He suggested the establishment of district-level Industry Skills Councils under TEVTA to enable the private sector to actively participate in the design and development of training programs. Regional chambers of commerce can play a pivotal supporting role in this process.

He also urged TEVTA to upgrade its institutions to introduce modern courses that meet contemporary demands. Mian Abuzar Shad said this is the ideal time to revise the curriculum across all skill development institutions to make youth more competitive and employable. He stressed that every graduate from TEVTA should be equipped with such strong skills that they are on par with global standards and easily able to secure better jobs.

He also recommended that all skill development institutions in Punjab be brought under one regulatory authority. Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry noted that LCCI has always advocated for stronger industry-academia linkages. They expressed a desire to strengthen ties with TEVTA and include all technical institutions in this collaborative network.

LCCI President also highlighted the need to train the country’s youth — which makes up 60 percent of the population in fields which are in high demand abroad, as this could help facilitate their employment overseas.