UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Jobs Report Lifts US Stocks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:14 PM

Strong jobs report lifts US stocks

Wall Street stocks gained early Friday after the October US jobs report topped expectations despite a hit from the General Motors strike

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks gained early Friday after the October US jobs report topped expectations despite a hit from the General Motors strike.

Employers added 128,000 net new jobs last month, the Labor Department reported, much better than the 80,000 projected by analysts and in spite of lower auto industry staffing that was apparent in data on that sector.

"The key takeaway from the report is that it is not emblematic of an economy that is on the brink of a recession," analyst Patrick O'Hare wrote at Briefing.com. "On the contrary, it is emblematic of an economy that is expanding." About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,197.

07, up 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also jumped 0.6 percent to 3,055.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 percent to 8,342.72.

Among companies reporting results, Exxon Mobil jumped 1.6 percent after reporting better-than-expected profits, while Chevron fell 1.0 percent on results that lagged expectations.

Fitbit, a wearable technology company, surged 16.3 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Google for $2.1 billion.

The move advances Google's expansion into hardware while Fitbit has struggled against rivals including Apple. Alphabet climbed 0.4 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Company October Stocks Apple From Industry General Motors Dow Jones Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Bangladesh spinners dominate, Pakistan take 130-ru ..

18 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

23 minutes ago

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha appointed Vice-Chancellor ..

26 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for cl ..

28 minutes ago

Svitolina sees off late replacement Kenin in strai ..

1 minute ago

Kim Jong Un Invited to Celebrations of 75th Annive ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.