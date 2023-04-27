UrduPoint.com

Strong Microsoft Results Lift Nasdaq As Most Global Bourses Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Strong Microsoft results lift Nasdaq as most global bourses fall

Blockbuster tech earnings lifted the Nasdaq on Wednesday, but recession fears weighed on other major United States and European indices while pushing oil prices lower

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):Blockbuster tech earnings lifted the Nasdaq on Wednesday, but recession fears weighed on other major United States and European indices while pushing oil prices lower.

The main US indices, which had fallen sharply Tuesday, initially recovered a day later following results by Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft that topped expectations.

While the tech-rich Nasdaq advanced 0.5 percent, both the Dow and S&P 500 finished the session lower.

Shares in Microsoft jumped 7.2 percent after it reported quarterly profits of $18.3 billion behind strong contributions from its cloud computing and artificial intelligence offerings.

The surge came despite UK regulators blocking Microsoft's $69-billion takeover of US video game giant Activision Blizzard. Although Microsoft will appeal, the ruling could signal the deal is on the rocks as EU and US regulators have yet to sign off.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said "the overall body of earnings reporting work for the March quarter since yesterday's close has been quite good, yet the overall reaction has been quite subdued." Investors kept an eye on the embattled First Republic Bank, which ended nearly 30 percent down after another bruising session.

"The concerns about a hard landing (or recession) are deepening and the concerns are largely focused on the banking industry," said Hugh Johnson of Hugh Johnson Economics.

European markets fell while Asian markets turned in a mixed performance following Wall Street losses on Tuesday, with lackluster US consumer data raising concerns about the economic outlook.

"Realization is dawning that more ominous clouds are gathering over the US economy, causing fresh nervousness for investors," noted Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Also weighing on sentiment was the question of interest rates, with Sweden's Riksbank on Wednesday hiking its guiding rate by a half-point to 3.5 percent as it tried to rein in double-digit inflation.

Oil prices, meanwhile, tumbled on worries that an economic slowdown will pinch demand, even as weekly US data pointed to strong gasoline demand.

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate finished at $74.30 a barrel, down 3.6 percent.

"The economy is weakening but it isn't falling off a cliff, so we shouldn't be seeing oil trade near the low $70s," said Oanda's Edward Moya.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Oil Bank United Kingdom United States Sweden Money March Market From Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing ..

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: ..

Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: says SSP

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International W ..

Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International Workers’ Day

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordin ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

5 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Rec ..

Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Reconstruction After Earthquakes ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Tha ..

Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.