Strong oil shares boost Dow as Nasdaq retreats from record

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Shares of banks and petroleum-linked companies rocketed higher Tuesday, lifting the Dow even as the Nasdaq retreated from its record in the prior session.

Dow members Exxon Mobil and Chevron jumped 7.1 percent and 5.1 percent respectively as oil prices climbed to their highest level in four months following agreement of a massive European stimulus plan.

The blue-chip index ended at 26,840.40, up 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 3,257.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.8 percent to 10,680.36, pulling back from Monday's record close.

Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, said the pullback in Nasdaq was probably due to profit taking.

Investors are hopeful that some of the states with bad coronavirus outbreaks may be leveling off and that lawmakers in Washington will approve another round of stimulus, Krosby said.

"The package would help cushion the continued downside of the virus on the economy," she said.

Banking shares joined energy in leading the market, with JPMorgan Chase winning 2.2 percent and Bank of American and Citigroup gaining more than three percent.

Coca-Cola rose 2.3 percent after reporting better-than-expected profits, even though earnings slid 32 percent to $1.8 billion.