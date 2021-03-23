UrduPoint.com
Strong Pakistan A Hope For Just Resolution Of Kashmir Issue: Naqash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Strong Pakistan a hope for just resolution of Kashmir issue: Naqash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :IPPJ&K Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Naqash Tuesday said a strong, powerful and prosperous Pakistan was not only in the best interest of South Asia, but also a great hope for the lasting and honourable solution of the Kashmir dispute.

The Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir (IPPJ&K) chairman, in a message received here, said since its creation in 1947, Pakistan continued its sincere and unconditional moral, political and diplomatic support for the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions to get the Kashmir issue resolved peacefully.

Pakistan, he said, had been supporting the Kashmiris in their struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination to decide their future.

The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)were thankful to Pakistan for its continued support to their just cause, he added.

The IIOJK people felicitated the Pakistani brethren on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day and prayed that the country became strong in every field, Yousaf Naqash said.

