Struggling Nissan Launches Electric Car For 'new Era'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Nissan Wednesday unveiled the Ariya, a new 100-percent electric crossover model that the boss of the struggling Japanese car manufacturer said would open a "new era" in the firm's fortunes.

It was the first completely new model produced by Nissan since the Kicks in 2016 and the first electric model targeting the general market since the Nissan Leaf that first rolled off the factory floor 10 years ago.

Presenting the new car at the firm's Yokohama HQ, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said it would play a "key role as a brand driver and the face of Nissan for the new era.

" "Ariya is a blend of our two core strengths: EV (electric vehicles) and crossover expertise" said Uchida, who also unveiled a new corporate logo for Nissan.

The Ariya has a range of 610 kilometres (380 miles) and should hit dealerships in Japan from the middle of next year with a price tag of around five million Yen ($47,000).

Nissan aims to roll out the new model in Europe, the United States and China towards theend of 2021, the firm said in a statement.

