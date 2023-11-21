'Students facilitation is our motto', says VC AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday said it was our motto to facilitate the students by using all means of technology.

While chairing the Regional Directors Conference yesterday, the Vice Chancellor presented his roadmap, vision, and mission regarding the regional network.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan hosted the meeting while all the regional directors participated online.

During the conference, Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized the importance of using modern technology by the regional directors and their staff to meet the modern requirements of education.

Dr. Nasir emphasized the solution to the problems of students at their doorstep.

He stressed that minor issues should not require students to come to Islamabad for their resolution.

Dr. Nasir further stated that the provision of a conducive environment and facilities for students is essential to boost their confidence in the university.

He assured that the university will ensure transparency in administrative, teaching and examination matters.

In the second week of December, Regional Directors will gather in Islamabad to discuss and suggest ways to increase enrollment.

All the Regional Directors congratulated Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on his appointment as the permanent Vice Chancellor and assured him of their full cooperation and support.

Moreover, Directorate of Regional Services invited former Director, Regional Services (1978 to 1995) Prof. Dr. Azhar Hameed, at the Golden Jubilee celebrations "Leadership Stories".

Dr. Azhar Hameed said that the first open university "The Open University" was created in Great Britain while we created the second Open University in the world. We started the teaching process with the foundation course, after which we moved towards PTOC and general education.

Azhar Hameed Khan said that we have grown gradually, today Open University has gained worldwide recognition and celebrating 50 years.

He presented his book titled "We created the second Open University of the World " to Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and DGRS, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan.