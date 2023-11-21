Open Menu

'Students Facilitation Is Our Motto', Says VC AIOU

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

'Students facilitation is our motto', says VC AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday said it was our motto to facilitate the students by using all means of technology.

While chairing the Regional Directors Conference yesterday, the Vice Chancellor presented his roadmap, vision, and mission regarding the regional network.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan hosted the meeting while all the regional directors participated online.

During the conference, Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized the importance of using modern technology by the regional directors and their staff to meet the modern requirements of education.

Dr. Nasir emphasized the solution to the problems of students at their doorstep.

He stressed that minor issues should not require students to come to Islamabad for their resolution.

Dr. Nasir further stated that the provision of a conducive environment and facilities for students is essential to boost their confidence in the university.

He assured that the university will ensure transparency in administrative, teaching and examination matters.

In the second week of December, Regional Directors will gather in Islamabad to discuss and suggest ways to increase enrollment.

All the Regional Directors congratulated Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on his appointment as the permanent Vice Chancellor and assured him of their full cooperation and support.

Moreover, Directorate of Regional Services invited former Director, Regional Services (1978 to 1995) Prof. Dr. Azhar Hameed, at the Golden Jubilee celebrations "Leadership Stories".

Dr. Azhar Hameed said that the first open university "The Open University" was created in Great Britain while we created the second Open University in the world. We started the teaching process with the foundation course, after which we moved towards PTOC and general education.

Azhar Hameed Khan said that we have grown gradually, today Open University has gained worldwide recognition and celebrating 50 years.

He presented his book titled "We created the second Open University of the World " to Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and DGRS, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution World Technology Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University December Gold All

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

1 hour ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

2 hours ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

3 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

4 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

16 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business