Students of CSC visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pro Vice Chancellor Peshawar University, China Study Centre (CSC) Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar along with students and members from Pakistan China Friendship Association visited Rashakai Special Economic Zone as a part of study tour/site visit, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) KP-EZDMC and China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC) officials along with team welcomed the guests and briefed them through a detailed presentation followed by site visit to the zone.

Pro Vice Chancellor and members of Pakistan China friendship Association appreciated the efforts of KP-EZDMC made for industrialization in the province and for fast track developments in the zone.