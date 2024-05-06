'Students Should Be Equipped With Modern Education To Gear Up Socioeconomic Uplift'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:24 PM
He students of marginalized community residing in far-flung rural areas should be equipped with modern education on priority basis so that they could play their productive role in gearing up the overall socio-economic uplift of the country, said Madam Madeha Aslam Chairperson Education Awareness and Community Development (EACD).
She was addressing a function after distribution of stationery, lunch boxes and other items among 130 Christian students of village Fazal-e-Haq near Dijkot
She underlined the need for investment and initiated charity-related education projects in this specific sector and said that it would play a key role in building nations.
Nasir Sohail General Secretary EACD said that EACD has full resolve to focus on education. “Similar facilities would also be provided to the children of other villages of the areas so that these children could become future leaders and play their role in the development of Pakistan", he said.
The students and their parents thanked Madam Madeha Aslam and Nasir Sohail for taking interest in the promotion of education among Christian community.
Later Father Peter Shangara and Christian elders also addressed the function and appreciated this welfare project.
