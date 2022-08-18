UrduPoint.com

Students Urged To Focus On Entrepreneurship For Prosperous Career

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Students urged to focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that Pakistan needed productive entrepreneurs to create new jobs, introduce new technologies, increase productivity and enhance exports in order to steer the economy out of current troubles and put in on the path of sustainable growth.

Therefore, students should focus on entrepreneurship that offers them a prosperous career, he said this while addressing a delegation of Bahria University students who visited ICCI.

Assistant Director, international Office, Bahria University, Islamabad along with Dr. Sander Schroever from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands who engages industry and corporate experts from Pakistan to deliver guest talks on contemporary business skills for students.

The visit was a part of International Summer school on the topic of "International Business Skills" being organized by the Bahria University in collaboration with Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands from August 15-20, 2022.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir briefed the students about the working and functioning of ICCI and the initiatives being taken by the Chamber to resolve the key issues of business community and promote the interests of business community.

He informed the students about the contemporary business skills that were essential to succeed in the current competitive business environment.

He also highlighted the importance of political stability for economic stability of the country and said that an environment marked by the political instability was not conducive for attracting the potential investors to the country.

Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President thanked the Bahria University students for visiting ICCI and hoped that their visit would be a good learning experience for them.

The students asked many questions to the business leaders about the growing sectors of Pakistan's economy, major export markets of, international standards for exports and other potential markets that could be tapped for exports.

They also got many tips about becoming a successful entrepreneur and showed great interest in the talk given by the ICCI Office Bearers.

Haroon Khan, Assistant Director, international Office, Bahria University, Islamabad and Dr. hc. Sander Schroever from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands thanked ICCI management for hosting the students and providing them useful tips about international business skills, entrepreneurship, exports, business and investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Visit Amsterdam Netherlands Chamber Shakeel August Market Commerce From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

37 minutes ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

43 minutes ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

3 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.