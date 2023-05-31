UrduPoint.com

Study Of Existing Income Tax Regime For SMEs To Be Launched On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A study on the existing income tax regime for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be launched on Thursday.

"The study sheds light on the challenges faced by SMEs and delves deep into the intricacies of the income tax system," said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

"The study will analyze its implications, growth, competitiveness, and reform compliance in SMEs," it added.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, representatives of FBR and SMEDA, and the president of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) would be the key speakers.

The participants from the business community, FBR, and banks would attend the event.

