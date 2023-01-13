STZ environment-friendly project : DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) is an environment-friendly project and it will significantly increase leather exports and earn valuable foreign exchange.

All tanneries in the district would be shifted to the zone, he expressed these views while addressing a meeting on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Moudoodi, Assistant Commissioners Sufian Dilawar, Maheen Fatima, Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema, Chairman of Leather and Footwear Council Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ghuman, District Officers (DO) Industries Rashida Batool besides Directors Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ).

The deputy commissioner constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Additional DeputyCommissioner Finance Syeda Amina Moudoodi regarding allotment in the tannery zone.