UrduPoint.com

STZ Environment-friendly Project : DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

STZ environment-friendly project : DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) is an environment-friendly project and it will significantly increase leather exports and earn valuable foreign exchange.

All tanneries in the district would be shifted to the zone, he expressed these views while addressing a meeting on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Moudoodi, Assistant Commissioners Sufian Dilawar, Maheen Fatima, Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema, Chairman of Leather and Footwear Council Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ghuman, District Officers (DO) Industries Rashida Batool besides Directors Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ).

The deputy commissioner constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Additional DeputyCommissioner Finance Syeda Amina Moudoodi regarding allotment in the tannery zone.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Sialkot

Recent Stories

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

33 minutes ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

41 minutes ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

4 hours ago
 PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.