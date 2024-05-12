STZ is an environmental project-DC

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) is an environmental project as all the tanneries working in Sialkot will be shifted to STZ.

Tannery owners have been given a time line for this, which will be implemented in every case and if the tanneries were not constructed and transferred as per the timeline, the tanneries will not be allowed to function at all.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of office bearers of Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) Association after reviewing the ongoing work on waste water treatment plants and other infrastructural development under construction in STZ.

Chairman STZ Malik Naseer, Member Leather Product Development Authority Zulfikar Hayyat Ghumman and Project Director Atif Mirza were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that chemical waste water recovery plants with a capacity of 4,000 cubic meters should be completed by the end of July in STZ at a cost of 1.

3 billion rupees, whereas GAPCO coordination will be improved for the early completion of the 21 MW grid station.

He said that so far the owners of 230 tanneries had started construction in STZ, which will be continuously monitored, while those who had not yet started their tanneries will remain sealed and the environment department will take legal action against them.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the approach road of STZ will be made motor-able immediately, while a scheme for the expansion and reconstruction of road infrastructure will be prepared and sent to the Punjab government.

He said that UNIDO will set up a training center for leather production and development in STZ in the second phase, while funds have been approved for solid waste management in the Sialkot Tannery Zone.

