Sub-Committee forms to consider issue of concessions given to textile sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce and textiles on Tuesday constituted a Sub-Committee under convenership of MNA , Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh to consider the issue of concessions given to the textile sector and their sudden withdrawl by the various government departments.

The committee apprised the Ministry of commerce on steps taken to enable the textile sector to meet the challenges and attain global competitiveness and the issues of power looms industries, textile exporters with regard to tariff, sales tax/GST and import duty on cotton.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held in Parliament House, Islamabad under the chair of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar for comprehensive briefing by the Ministry of Commerce.

The committee considered the bills and recommended on the National Insurance Corporation (Reorganization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019" and "The Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2019".

The committee also considered the two more bills on "The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019".

The committee deferred "the Safeguard Measures (Amendment) Bill, 2019".

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Raza Nasrullah, Khurram Shahzad, Sajida Begum, Usman Ibrahim, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani and Syed Fakhar Imam beside Senior Officers from the Ministry of Commerce and Federal board of Revenue.