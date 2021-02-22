Sub Industrial Home imparting skills to women desipte limited resources

Sub Industrial Home Daira Din Pannah has been imparting skills to women with limited resources for last six years

MUZAFFARGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Sub Industrial Home Daira Din Pannah has been imparting skills to women with limited resources for last six years.

Principal Sub Industrial Home Ms Perveen talking to APP on Monday said that number of rural women have been weaning their livelihood after acquiring various skills.

She informed that it was offering dress making, fashion designing, embroidery work, and beautician courses to women.

As many as 75 women are under training in the institute, the principal said adding that National Vocational and Training Commission is fascinating them in this connection.

"We are trying to make these women self-sufficient and financially independent", she concluded.