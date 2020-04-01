Subaru Says Halting Production in Japan, US Over COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:55 PM

Japanese carmaker Subaru said on Wednesday that it halted its production both in Japan and the United States in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Japanese carmaker Subaru said on Wednesday that it halted its production both in Japan and the United States in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Subaru Corporation will temporarily suspend production at its automobile manufacturing facilities in Japan and the U.S. Operations at the following facilities will be halted due to supply chain interruptions and in order to adjust production volume in response to a rapid decline in demand around the world as a result of the spread of COVID-19," the company said.

The Gunma Manufacturing Plant in Japan will be closed from April 11-May 1. The shutdown period for Subaru of Indiana Automotive in the US, which was due to run from March 23-April 6, has been extended through April 17, according to the statement.

Earlier, other Japanese carmakers such as Toyota, Nissan and Honda have also halted their production.

Japan has reported a total of 2,945 COVID-19 cases, including 712 cases registered on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year. A total of 77 patients have died.

The US currently accounts for the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. The country has registered over 189,000 cases of the infection, including more than 4,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

