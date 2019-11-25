UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Subaru To Recall 17,479 Vehicles In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:48 PM

Subaru to recall 17,479 vehicles in China

Japanese automaker Subaru will recall 17,479 vehicles sold in the Chinese market over safety hazards, said China's market regulator

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Japanese automaker Subaru will recall 17,479 vehicles sold in the Chinese market over safety hazards, said China's market regulator.

The recall, set to begin on Dec. 2, affects 10,487 Foresters manufactured between Sept.

3, 2018 and June 19, 2019, according to a statement posted on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Meanwhile, 6,992 XV models produced between Aug. 9, 2017 and Aug. 1, 2019, would be recalled.

A defective program in these cars's engine control unit might cause a short circuit and lead to unintended engine stop, posing safety risks, said the statement.

Subaru will check and fix the defective parts of affected vehicles free of charge, and replace them, if necessary.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Lead June 2017 2018 2019 Market Subaru

Recent Stories

Hong Kong shares rally on trade hopes, election re ..

1 minute ago

Special teams constituted for implementation on la ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets climb at open 25 November 2 ..

1 minute ago

S.Korean Seaweed Farmer Dead, 2 Russians Rescued A ..

7 minutes ago

Istanbul mayor says seek foreign loans for complet ..

7 minutes ago

Every day is a black day for people of indian occu ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.