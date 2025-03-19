Open Menu

Subhani Assumes Charge As Minister Of State For PD&SI

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Subhani assumes charge as Minister of State for PD&SI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Newly appointed Minister of State for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani on Wednesday assumed charge of his office.

Senior officials welcomed the minister and gave a comprehensive briefing on various sectors of the ministry, ongoing development projects and future policies.

Subhani expressed his commitment to prioritizing the national development agenda in alignment with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision.

He stressed the adoption of a robust and comprehensive strategy to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects, promote private investment, and build a sustainable economy.

The minister also highlighted "URAAN Pakistan" as a significant initiative toward achieving the status of a prosperous and developed nation.

He reiterated his dedication to implementing all possible measures to accelerate sustainable development and effectively address existing challenges.

