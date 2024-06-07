Open Menu

Submit Sales Tax Returns Till June 18, LCCI Chief Urges Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Submit sales tax returns till June 18, LCCI chief urges members

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Kashif Anwar, in a meeting with Focal Person of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Omer Farooq Khan, urged the LCCI members to submit their pending Sales Tax Returns and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) payments as the financial year 2023-24 draws to a close

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Kashif Anwar, in a meeting with Focal Person of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Omer Farooq Khan, urged the LCCI members to submit their pending Sales Tax Returns and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) payments as the financial year 2023-24 draws to a close.

With the deadline set for June 18, 2024, the LCCI president highlighted the critical importance of compliance. He urged all LCCI members to ensure that their PRA Sales Tax Returns and any due taxes are submitted promptly.

"Timely submission of these returns not only facilitates smooth business operations but also upholds our collective commitment to regulatory compliance," Kashif Anwar stated.

In addition to stressing the importance of meeting tax deadlines, He advocated for a more supportive approach towards taxpayers. He emphasized that entering the tax net should be incentivized with benefits rather than penalties and punishment for those not yet registered.

"We believe that taxpayers should be given benefits for entering into the tax net. A punitive approach can deter compliance and discourage businesses from coming forward," he remarked.

Kashif Anwar also reaffirmed LCCI's commitment to broadening the tax net and called for all tax-related policies to be developed in close consultation with stakeholders.

"LCCI has always strived for the broadening of the tax net, and it is crucial that we engage with stakeholders to create policies that are fair and conducive to business growth," he added.

Furthermore, he assured that LCCI would actively encourage its members to comply with PRA regulations, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between businesses and tax authorities.

If the LCCI members have any query regarding the PRA, they can contact LCCI at [email protected]

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab June All From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance dev ..

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase

4 minutes ago
 Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

4 minutes ago
 Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities f ..

Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..

4 minutes ago
 FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory ..

FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority

4 minutes ago
 Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to pr ..

Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..

4 minutes ago
 Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurat ..

Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH

17 minutes ago
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused he ..

2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held

17 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12

17 minutes ago
 Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more childre ..

Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan

17 minutes ago
 Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departme ..

Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments

17 minutes ago
 Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China ..

Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation

6 minutes ago
 BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slo ..

BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business