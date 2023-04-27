Subsidy being given to enhance cotton production

Cotton is being cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in Punjab this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Cotton is being cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in Punjab this year.

A spokesman for the Agriculture department said on Thursday that government had fixed cotton support price as Rs 8500 per 40 kg.

He said that government was also providing subsidy worth billion of rupees for enhancing cotton production. Subsidy was being given on approved varieties of cotton to registered farmers for cultivation on 5 acres of land.

The spokesman said that subsidy was being given on first come first serve basis. On seed bag a subsidy of Rs 1000 was being provided, he added. He suggested the farmers to follow agriculture department guidelines to obtain good yield of cotton.