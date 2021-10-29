UrduPoint.com

Subsidy On Essential Food Commodities At USC Continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi on Friday said that subsidy on essential food items at Utility Store has been continued uninterrupted since January 2020 to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He said that the several brands have recently increased the prices of tea, milk and porridge but utility stores are committed to provide basic and branded items to the public at lower prices than the open market, said a press release.

Taha Aziz said that at USC new prices of these items will be lower than the printed retail market price.

It is worth mentioning here that the prices of these items have not increased form last six months but in open market prices have been increased.

The increase is being made in utility stores to improve supply and demand, he added.

He said that other daily use items were also available in abundance at cheaper rates as compared to open market including vegetable ghee was cheaper by Rs 55-70 per kg , sugar Rs 25-35 per kg and 20 kg bag of flour Rs 430 across the USC country wide network.

Similarly, he said that the prices of other commodities including white gram was less by Rs. 20-40 per kg, gram pluses Rs. 15-20 per kg, lentil pulses Rs. 30 to 40 per kg and rice Rs. 20-30 per kg.

Utility Store Corporation is also providing other 1,500 items on subsidized rate as compared to open market in order to provide maximum relief to common man in the country.

