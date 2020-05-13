Substantial progress made to conclude transaction of 28 state properties

Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro was apprised on Tuesday that substantial progress was made to conclude the transactions including National Power Parks Management Company Limited, (NPPMCL), SME Bank, Jinnah Convention Centre, Services Int'l Hotel (SIH) and sale of 28 properties within current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro was apprised on Tuesday that substantial progress was made to conclude the transactions including National Power Parks Management Company Limited, (NPPMCL), SME Bank, Jinnah Convention Centre, Services Int'l Hotel (SIH) and sale of 28 properties within current fiscal year.

He was further informed that due to spread of COVID-19 the timelines had to be rescheduled.

The briefing was given in a meeting chaired by the Minister and attended by Secretary Privatisation Commission and other concerned officers to review progress on privatisation program with special focus on some of the priority transactions, said a news release.

Targets were also set for the FY 2020-21 during the meeting.

It was apprised to the Minister that despite lockdown situation transactional activities were continued through technological means and pre-qualified bidders for NPPMCL remained engaged and they were provided necessary informations and assistance in completion of buyer side due diligence.

However, it was noticed that pandemic situation has changed the overall macroeconomic outlook of the global economies where Pakistan is not an exception and this has affected overall privatisation program.

It is worth mentioning that the Transaction structure of Pakistan Steel Mills is under consideration in the Privatisation Commission and will be discussed in the meeting of Transaction Committee on Thursday, May 14.

The Federal Minister reiterated that revival of PSM is also one of the priorities of the govt to minimize losses being borne out of public exchequer.

The Minister was updated that financial advisor hired for the purpose has completed due diligence of the entity and reports received in this regard are under review by concerned stakeholders.

Based on due diligence, FA has formulated a draft transaction structure for inviting EOI from the potential investors.

The draft transaction structure is to be discussed during meeting of the transaction committee in this week. TC structure will be placed with PC board and CCOP for approval.

The Minister urged the concerned to expedite the process for early conclusion of the revival plan of PSM.

The Due Diligence Reports of Higher Electrical Complex's (HEC) transaction are being finalized and transaction structure is being developed by the FA Consortium.

The Federal Minister however, asked the concerned staff to keep up the pace and complete all requisite formalities leading to successful completion of transactions once market conditions are improved and normalcy rebound in the investment landscape.