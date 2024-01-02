Open Menu

Success Of UBG In FPCCI Election A Landmark Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Secretary General, United Business Group (UBG) Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday said that the success of Atif Ikram Sheikh as President and Saqib Fayyaz Magoo as Senior Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is a landmark development in the current economic situation.

The new leadership of FPCCI will effectively elevate the business community's voice on policy forums, he said adding that in challenging economic conditions, the business community has taken significant steps through its mandate to formulate better policies.

In a press statement, he said that this victory is the trust of the business community in the visionary leadership of UBG led by SM Tanveer, adding that SM Tanveer has remarkably promoted the mission of his father by earning the trust and confidence of the entire business community of the country.

He further emphasized that FPCCI should consult ICCI, and other major trade organizations to make effective policies for the better growth of the economy and urged the government, institutions and political parties to involve the business community as stakeholders in policy-making to steer Pakistan out of difficulties.

He said that the next month, Pakistan will witness general elections where the nation will choose new leadership and urged all political parties to ensure in their manifestos that they would work to sign a charter of the economy to ensure stable, sustainable, and long-term economic policies.

He said that the United Business Group will play an effective role in creating harmony among all the stakeholders at the national level regarding the economy.

