UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful IMF Review, Positive For Pakistan: Hafeez Shaikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Successful IMF review, positive for Pakistan: Hafeez Shaikh

Advisor to Prime Minister, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Friday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission concluded review successfully, which he said was positive for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Friday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission concluded review successfully, which he said was positive for Pakistan.

IMF confirmed that Pakistan met all first quarter performance criteria by good margins and economy continuing to get better, he said in a tweet.

He thanked the Prime Minister and his entire team for this success.

"Positive for Pakistan! IMF Mission concludes successfully. IMF confirms that Pakistan met all First Quarter Performance Criteria by good margins and economy continuing to get better. Thank you PM and the entire team!" he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

16 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

31 minutes ago

Water Distribution Project Suffers Massive Irregul ..

46 seconds ago

Masdar, Uzbekistan sign power purchase agreement t ..

1 hour ago

ECC gives green signal for of NPPMCL privatisatio ..

47 seconds ago

Syrian Constitution's Drafting Body Did Not Discus ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.