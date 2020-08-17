Sudanese Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters in Khartoum - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Police on Monday deployed tear gas to disperse demonstrators, who were calling for more reforms in the country amid the transitional government's inaction, near the government building in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, media have reported.

The protesters returned to the streets to demand more changes a year after the pro-democracy movement and the country's military struck a power-sharing deal. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok took office in September 2019 as a leader of the transitional government with a promise to establish a democracy following the ouster of longtime leader Omar Bashir, who relied on military support to remain in power. The country is expected to hold the next elections no earlier than in 2022.

According to the Alintibaha news portal, the clashes erupted between the demonstrators and police officers guarding the government building after Hamdok refused to meet with the protesters.

The opposition was reportedly going to hand over to the prime minister a petition with demands, including the creation of a legislative council within three months, holding an economic conference that would lay down the country's economic policy, and restructuring the military and security forces.

In June, mass demonstrations erupted with protesters demanding reforms and justice and protesting the 2019 transfer of power to the military. Several deadly crackdowns on civilian protests by the troops have further complicated the nation's power crisis.