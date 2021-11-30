(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The Sudanese police use tear gas against demonstrators in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Sputnik corresponded reported on Tuesday.

Tear gas was applied near the Republican Palace in the center of the Sudanese capital.

Demonstrations against the military authorities are currently taking place in Khartoum .