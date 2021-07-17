UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Darfur Interested In Russian Investments In Region's Infrastructure - Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:20 AM

Sudan's Darfur Interested in Russian Investments in Region's Infrastructure - Head

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The western Sudanese region of Darfur is interested in Russian investments into the regional infrastructural projects, Darfur's Governor Mini Arko Minawi told Sputnik.

"We welcome all the countries that want to invest in various branches of Darfur's economy, including Russia, which is a superpower and has big prospects as an investor. We need infrastructural projects because Darfur is a non-developed territory," Minawi said.

He noted that Darfur was also interested in foreign investments in roads, bridges, power generation, water resources, extraction of mineral resources, agriculture and cattle breeding.

 

Minawi added that the region was ready to invite Russian investors anytime.

Darfur has been facing a conflict between different communities since the 1980s, which significantly escalated in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the government of then-President Omar Bashir. In 2007, the UN Security Council and the African Union sent a joint peacekeeping mission to the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor United Nations Water Russia Agriculture All Government Mini Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

4 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

4 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

4 hours ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

4 hours ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.