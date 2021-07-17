(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The western Sudanese region of Darfur is interested in Russian investments into the regional infrastructural projects, Darfur's Governor Mini Arko Minawi told Sputnik.

"We welcome all the countries that want to invest in various branches of Darfur's economy, including Russia, which is a superpower and has big prospects as an investor. We need infrastructural projects because Darfur is a non-developed territory," Minawi said.

He noted that Darfur was also interested in foreign investments in roads, bridges, power generation, water resources, extraction of mineral resources, agriculture and cattle breeding.

Minawi added that the region was ready to invite Russian investors anytime.

Darfur has been facing a conflict between different communities since the 1980s, which significantly escalated in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the government of then-President Omar Bashir. In 2007, the UN Security Council and the African Union sent a joint peacekeeping mission to the region.