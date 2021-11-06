MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The military coup in Sudan calls into question the cancellation of the country's debt to France, the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

In mid-May, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would write off Sudan's nearly $5 billion debt. A relevant agreement was reached on July 15.

"It is obvious that the military coup of October 25 calls into question this process," a spokesperson for the ministry told a briefing.

The debt relief has been a part of France's support to the democratic transition in Sudan, ongoing since 2019, the spokesperson added.

On October 25, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government were detained by the military. The same day, Sudanese Commander of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the government of the country.