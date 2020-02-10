UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Transitional Government Ready To Discuss Economic Agreements With Russia- Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:30 AM

Sudan's Transitional Government Ready to Discuss Economic Agreements With Russia- Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Sudan's transitional government is ready to resume talks with Russia on economic agreements, but no details have been discussed so far, Sudan's Culture and Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh told Sputnik.

"A big theme for our discussions is investment and trade relations. I think they will be beneficial for both sides. The current government has nothing against the resumption of talks in order to develop relations and open possibilities for investments," the minister said, adding, however, that the transitional government "has not yet discussed the details" of economic agreements already reached with Russia.

In late August of last year, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the previously ruling Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown. After power was transferred to the Sovereign Council, it appointed Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister and head of the transitional government.

Sudan's Culture and Information Minister told Sputnik that the country's transitional government wants to develop ties with Russia and hopes for "very positive" relations.

